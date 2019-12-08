Mizzou women's basketball drops game at home

COLUMBIA - Northern Iowa will remain undefeated after a 78-73 win over Missouri on Wednesday.

History semmed to favor the Tigers as they went into their seventh matchup with the Panthers, leading the all-time series 6-0.

Amber Smith and Hannah Schuchts knocked out consecutive double-doubles to kick off the first two games of the season. Jordan Roundtree also showed up against Nebraska to record the first game since 2005 for three Missouri players to record double-doubles.

The Tigers third straight home game was as close as the last two. The first and second quarters ended with the Panthers leading by three.

Smith led in points at the half, but that wasn't enough to give Mizzou a lead.

The Tigers drop to 1-2, after their first three games at home. They will have a chance to even their record on Saturday at Green Bay at 1 p.m.