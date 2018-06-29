Mizzou women's basketball earns third-straight NCAA tournament bid

COLUMBIA - The MU women's basketball team has been selected as a 5-seed in the 2018 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.

The Tigers will travel to Stanford to face 12-seed Florida Gulf Coast for their first-round match up on Saturday afternoon.

This is the Tigers' third-straight tournament selection under head coach Robin Pingeton, a top-10 finalist for the Naismith Women's College Coach of the Year award.

Pingeton has coached Missouri to a 24-win season and punched a ticket to the NCAA Tournament. In the past two years, Missouri has not made it past the round of 32.

The team finished 24-7 (11-5 SEC) in regular season play and 17th in the AP Top 25 poll. In the SEC Tournament, Missouri went down in quarterfinals, for the second year in a row, versus Georgia.

SEC foes Mississippi State and reigning national champion South Carolina were both selected as 1 and 2-seeds, respectively. They'll have a home-court advantage for the first and second-rounds in Starkville, Mississippi and Columbia, South Carolina.

Other SEC teams receiving home-court advantages are 3-seed Tennessee and 4-seeds Texas A&M and Georgia.