Mizzou women's basketball endures tough loss to Tennessee

COLUMBIA - The Missouri women's basketball team fell short in Sunday's match-up against Tennessee with a final score of 62-60. Mizzou Arena was full of energy with a season-high 8,559 fans in attendance.

The game proved to be exciting with a continuous back-and forth battle between the Vols and the Tigers. Heartbreak came in the final 52 seconds with a pair of free throws from Tennessee.

Despite the loss, several Tigers came away with a good showing. Senior forward Cierra Porter led Mizzou offensively with 13 points and nine rebounds. Senior guard Sophie Cunningham snagged 13 points, and junior guard Amber Smith made an impression scoring 14 points with five rebounds.

The Tigers are looking to get back on track against Auburn on Feb. 24 in Alabama. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. on the SEC Network.