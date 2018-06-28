Mizzou Women's Basketball Exhibition

4 years 7 months 4 weeks ago Tuesday, October 29 2013 Oct 29, 2013 Tuesday, October 29, 2013 3:24:00 PM CDT October 29, 2013 in Sports
By: Brianna Stubler, KOMU 8 Sports

COLUMBIA -The Missouri women's basketball team has their first exhibition game of the season Tuesday night.

The Tigers face the Southwest Baptist University Bearcats at 7 PM at Mizzou Arena. After Tuesday's game, Missouri will have just one more home game before the team hits the road to play St. Louis University.

The women's team is especially young this season with six newcomers: Tania Jackson, Davionna Holmes, Kayla McDowell, Jordan Frericks, Sierra Michaelis and Lindsey Cunningham. They only bring back two starters from last season but it happens to be last year's two top scorers, Lianna Doty and Bri Kulas.

The Tigers next play on November 5 at home against Quincy University.

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 73°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 15 active weather alerts
9am 77°
10am 78°
11am 79°
12pm 86°