Mizzou Women's Basketball falls in SEC Tournament semifinals

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Missouri women's basketball team fell to No. 5 Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament semifinals on Saturday.

The team opened its tournament play on Thursday with an 87-56 victory over Florida, advancing them to the quarterfinals on Friday. The 35-point victory against the Gators was their largest victory margin in conference tournament play since 1985.

The Tigers' bench came to play on Thursday scoring a season-high 40 points collectively. Twelve players saw action in the game against Florida and every one put points on the board.

The quarterfinals proved to be a tougher challenge for the Tigers as they took on Kentucky on Friday, resulting in an exciting 70-68 overtime win. The Tigers led the Wildcats in the first three quarters, but Kentucky fought back and tied it in the fourth.

The Tigers ultimately took the win in overtime. Missouri senior guard Sophie Cunningham played an integral role in the win over Kentucky, scoring seven of the 11 overtime points and 29 total.

The SEC Tournament semifinals ultimately proved to be too much for the Tigers, resulting in a 71-56 loss to No. 5 Mississippi State.

Despite the loss, Cunningham again proved to be a bright spot with 33 points, the most ever scored by a Tiger in an SEC Tournament game.

But that wasn't Cunningham's biggest accomplishment.

Her effort on Saturday made her Mizzou's all-time points leader in women's basketball with 2,157 career points, surpassing Joni Davis at 2,126 career points.

Now the Tigers wait until Selection Monday on March 18 to learn their NCAA Tournament fate.