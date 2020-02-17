Mizzou women's basketball falls to Florida

COLUMBIA - After keeping the game somewhat close, Mizzou dug too deep of a hole in the third, and were unable to comeback in a 75-67 loss to Florida.

The Tigers went into the second quarter down only four points, and into halftime down seven. They came out of the half looking to get hot, but they slowly fell further behind.

After a disappointing third quarter, Mizzou fell behind 16 points going into the fourth, before they started to get it rolling.

The Tigers scored 29 points in the final quarter, but the Gators' commanding lead was too much to overcome.

With the loss, the Tigers fall to 3-9 in conference play.

Mizzou will head back on the road as they will travel to Nashville to play Vanderbilt on Thursday at 7 P.M.