Mizzou women's basketball falls to LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. - Mizzou women's basketball fell short against the Louisiana State Tigers Monday night 58-66 at the Maravich Center.

The Missouri Tigers held the lead in the beginning, ending the first half with an advantage of 38-34, but lost the lead early into the 3rd quarter.

LSU came back strong, scoring 10 points in the 3rd quarter, tying the game 44-44.

Louisiana State continued its scoring drive, racking up a total of 22 points in the 4th quarter, which was enough to beat Missouri.

Alijah Blackwell led Mizzou in scoring with 12 points and recorded a double-double with 14 rebounds.

Amber Smith followed close behind in scoring with 11 points.

Mizzou women's basketball will next take on the Florida Gators at home on Sunday at 2 p.m.