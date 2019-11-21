Mizzou Women's Basketball heads to South Dakota

VERMILLION, SD - The Mizzou women's basketball team is on the road as it heads out to play against the South Dakota Coyotes.

Mizzou has played against South Dakota only twice. The series is tied, 1-1, after the Tigers lost to the Coyotes last season, 74-61.

The Tigers will go into the game 1-3. The last time they started their season with this record was back in the 2008-09 season.

Tip off is Thursday at 7 p.m.