Mizzou Women's Basketball joins watchlist for Player of the Year

COLUMBIA - A guard for Mizzou Women's basketball is one of the 50 players on the Women's Citizen Naismith Trophy Watch List.

Senior Amber Smith made her season debut with 27 point and 15 rebounds to lead the Tigers to an overtime win against Western Illinois.

Smith already has a line up of honors as she was picked for the 2019-20 Preseason All-SEC First Team, 2018-19 All-SEC Preseason Second Team, and named 2016-17 Co-Freshman of the Year.

Last season she had an average of 12.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.

Smith will look to continue her strong play as the Tigers stay in Columbia to take on the Nebraska Huskers Sunday, Nov. 10 at 2 P.M.