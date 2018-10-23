Mizzou Women's Basketball lands top ten recruit

COLUMBIA - Five-star guard Aijha Blackwell committed to Coach Robin Pingeton and the Mizzou Women's basketball team Monday night.

Blackwell is ranked as the eighth overall recruit in the country by ESPN and a consensus top ten player in the class of 2019. She was deciding between Mizzou, Louisville, and Kansas.

Blackwell is the third commit for Coach Pingeton's 2019 class. She joins Strafford, MO native Hayley Frank as the second five-star recruit in the class.

Blackwell currently attends Whitfield School in St. Louis, the same school that Mizzou Men's basketball freshman Torrence Watson attended. Blackwell's father, Ernest, was a running back for Mizzou from 1994-97.