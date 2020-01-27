Mizzou women's basketball struggles in loss to Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION - Mizzou women's basketball fell to 5-15 after a near 20-point loss to No. 15 Texas A&M on Sunday.

The Tigers could never get things rolling, as they spent the entire game behind the Aggies.

Mizzou shot 33 percent from the field and from three, while Texas A&M shot above 45 percent from both the field and from three.

On the bright side for Mizzou, freshman Aijah Blackwell led the team in 18 points and seven rebounds.

The Tigers will try to bounce back as they host No. 12 Kentucky on Thursday at 6:00 P.M.