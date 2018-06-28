Mizzou Women's Basketball to Take National Stage

COLUMBIA -- Missouri Women's Basketball will have a total of six games featured on regional and national television this season as announced Tuesday by the Southeastern Conference. In all, 58 regular season SEC games and all 13 tournament games will be televised live throughout the season. The Tigers will be featured nationally on ESPNU twice in a home contest with Kentucky and again at Texas A&M. Mizzou will also be featured regionally on SportsSouth, Comcast Sports Southeast and the SEC Network.

Missouri will appear on a national stage on Jan. 13 against Kentucky in Mizzou Arena. The game will air on ESPNU at 12:30 p.m. CT. The Tigers will also appear on ESPNU on Jan. 27 at Texas A&M in a 2:30 p.m. contest.

Mizzou will have two games on SportsSouth, including the Tigers' matchup at Tennessee (Jan. 10) and a home contest against LSU on Feb. 21. Missouri will also appear on Comcast Sports Southeast at 1 p.m. CT on Feb. 3 when Tennessee comes to Mizzou Arena. The Tigers' Feb. 10 contest against Mississippi State will be shown regionally on the SEC Network as well.

As part of the conference agreement with ESPN, eighteen games that involve an SEC team will be distributed nationally with ESPN or ESPN2 televising eleven contests and ESPNU televising seven. Regionally-syndicated games will be televised on the SEC Network as part of ESPN Regional Television. The SEC Network will televise eight conference games while SportsSouth and Comcast Sports Southeast will show 16 games each. The majority of games not televised nationally will be available as part of ESPN Full Court and on ESPN3.com.