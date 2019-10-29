Mizzou women's basketball trounces Truman State 94-55 in exhibition match

Missouri Tiger logo.

COLUMBIA - Mizzou women's basketball hosted an exhibition game tonight against the Truman State Bulldogs.

The Tigers shot over 50 percent from the field, only struggling at the free throw line, but otherwise dominated the Bulldogs as they win 94-55.

The match was highlighted by two Missouri freshman Aijha Blackwell with 25 points and Hayley Frank with 22 points on the game.

The Tigers will host another exhibition match on Tuesday against the Fontbonne Griffins.