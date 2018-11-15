Mizzou women's golf lands prep standout

COLUMBIA, MO. – The University of Missouri Women’s Golf team announced Wednesday it has signed Bri Bolden of Mokena, Ill. to a National Letter of Intent.

Bolden is a two-time Illinois State Championship runner-up, a three-time All-State performer for Lincoln-Way Central High School and has 16 career tournament wins for her school. She’s also has eight career top-10 performances with the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) circuit in her junior career. That includes a victory at the 2016 Illinois Junior Girls Amateur Championship.

Bolden averaged 69.2 strokes per round as a senior, set an Illinois State Championship record with a second-round 67 in the finals, finishing in second place. She had an impressive showing at the 2018 Western Women’s National Amateur Championship, finishing second in stroke play out of 120 opponents with a four-under par 140 total. That performance propelled her into the match play portion of the tournament, where she placed in the top eight in the prestigious event.

Bolden is currently ranked 244th nationally in the Junior Golf Scoreboard rankings.

Bolden was an honor student at Lincoln-Way Central High School and a member of National Honor Society. She is interested in studying Health Science at Mizzou.