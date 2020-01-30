Mizzou womens basketball looks for fourth consecutive win

COLUMBIA - The No. 13 Missouri women's basketball team (20-5, 8-4) is looking for its fourth consecutive victory when it faces Auburn (13-11, 4-8) Thursday.

The Tigers have won three straight games since suffering a tough, four-point loss to the undefeated, No. 2 Mississippi State Bulldogs. The first two wins on the Tigers' current win streak came at home and by a combined seven points. The Tigers' most recent win, a 26 point victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks, wasn't so close.

The Tigers win over Arkansas snapped a two game losing skid in road games, which included losses to No. 20 Georgia and No. 8 South Carolina, respectively.

Auburn sits in ninth place in the SEC while Mizzou holds the fifth highest spot. Auburn began 2018 losing eight of its first nine games but now has two consecutive victories.