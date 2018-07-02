Mizzou womens basketball takes on Vanderbilt on Senior Night

4 months 1 week 1 day ago Thursday, February 22 2018 Feb 22, 2018 Thursday, February 22, 2018 4:58:00 PM CST February 22, 2018 in Sports
By: Drew Bradley

COLUMBIA – No. 11 Mizzou will look to keep the good times rolling on Senior Night tonight as they tip off against Vanderbilt at 7 p.m. CT. The Tigers will honor seniors Jordan Frericks, Kayla Michael and Bri Porter with a pregame Senior Ceremony at 6:40 p.m.

Backed by a record-setting 11,092 fans attending this past Sunday’s game, Mizzou defeated No.11 Tennessee to complete a five-game win streak and effectively take their spot in the AP Top 25. The Tigers will carry this momentum against a Vanderbilt squad they have not beat at home since 2014.

The Tigers have been spectacular all season. After dropping their regular season opener against Western Kentucky, Mizzou made history by ripping off a 13-game win streak that matched the longest stretch in program history. This season also will go down as the first season since 1993-1994 that Mizzou defeated two Top-11 opponents in the same season

Mizzou’s win over Tennessee was nothing short of historic. The Tigers secured 22 wins with the victory, and sealed their third consecutive season with at least 22 wins for the first time since 1982-1985. One more victory will give Mizzou their first 23-win season since 1983-1984.

Head Coach Robin Pingeton, a semifinalist for the Naismith Women's College Coach of the Year, will look for junior guard Sophie Cunningham to lead the charge to reach win no. 23.

Cunningham leads the Tigers with an average of 18.8 points per game, and is making her case as one of the most lethal shooters in the country. The guard holds the best splits out of any player in the nation, as she is the only player shooting at least 85 percent from the charity stripe, 47 percent from beyond the arch, and 56 percent from the field.

Frericks will step onto the court for her last battle in the Mizzou Arena with an average of 12.2 points per game in 25.7 minutes of play. Frericks has started all 27 of the Tigers games this season.

After missing several games with a hamstring injury last season, Michael returned healthy for the 2017-2018 season to flourish in a useful backup role for Pingeton.

Porter has been sitting out all season for the Tigers after receiving medical hardship after suffering a knee injury prior to last season.

Tip off for tonight’s game is slated for 7 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on SEC Network Plus.

