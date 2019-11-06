Mizzou Womens Basketball wins Season Opener

Basketball season has tipped off and Mizzou Women's Hoops got off to a great start to their season against Western Illinois 97-89.

Hayley Frank got Mizzou's first points of the season as Mizzou took a slim 22-21 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The close game continued into halftime with Mizzou just edging the Leathernecks 46-44. Mizzou held a field goal percentage of 50 percent, and had eight turnovers to Western Illinois ten. However Western Illinois edged the Tigers on team rebounds. Jordan Chavis lead the way in scoring with 15 points at the half.

Western Illinois took the lead at the end of the third holding Mizzou to just 14 points in the quarter, but Mizzou would bounce back finally pulling away in overtime.

Amber Smith dropped 27 points leading the way for the Tigers. Bench contribution also helped in the win with Hannah Schuchts and Elle Brown both with double figures off the bench.

Mizzou shot 46 percent from three, and 81 percent from the line and taking the ball away 11 times. These numbers will be positive takeaways as they continue the grind of the non-confrence games.

The Tigers take on Nebraska in a match up of two power five teams at home on November 10th.