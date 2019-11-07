Mizzou wrestler enters transfer portal

COLUMBIA - Jaydin Eierman, a Tolton high school graduate, has decided to enter the transfer portal after taking a redshirt season with Mizzou wrestling.

In his time at Mizzou, Eierman has already racked up many wins and honors such as his recent 2019 MAC Wrestler of the Year Award.

It is unsure to what plans Eierman has, but he is currently focused on training for the Olympics.