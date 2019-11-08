Mizzou wrestler heading north
COLUMBIA - Former Mizzou wrestler Jaydin Eierman announced Thursday, that he will transfer to the University of Iowa.
Eierman is a former Tolton Catholic high school wrestler.
Eierman earned All-American honors for the Missouri Tigers this past season.
Eierman also won the Mid-American Conference (MAC) championship at 141-pounds the last two years.
The Iowa Hawkeyes are part of the rugged Big-Ten conference that includes perennial powers Iowa, Penn State, Ohio State and Minnesota.
