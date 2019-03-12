Mizzou wrestling dominant in seventh straight MAC championship

NORFOLK, Va. – The Mizzou wrestling team continued its decade of dominance with another Mid-American Conference tournament title. It was the school’s eighth straight conference tournament title, and its seventh as part of the MAC.

The No. 5 Tigers had all 10 of their wrestlers finish fourth or better, with six of them winning their weight classes. The Tigers 180.0 points also broke their own championship record of 177.0 set last year.

Jaydin Eierman was awarded the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler after two pins and a technical fall. He and fellow Tiger John Erneste won their third MAC titles. Daniel Lewis became the eighth wrestler to win four MAC Championships. Brock Mauller, Jarrett Jacques, and Dylan Wisman each collected their first.

All six earn automatic berths to the NCAA Championships. Dack Punke and Zach Elam will join them due to league allocations in their respective weight classes. The other two will await the at-large announcement Tuesday to see if they’ll be joining their teammates.

The complete brackets and seeds are revealed Wednesday.