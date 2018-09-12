Mizzou wrestling dominates American in National Duals Regionals

COLUMBIA - No. 2 Mizzou wrestling continued its winning ways Sunday at the Hearnes Center, downing American University 34-3. The Tigers' unbeaten streak in duals is now 21 straight this season, and 25 stretching back to 2013-14.

Defending National Champion J'den Cox pinned Brett Dempsey to push his record to 27-0 for this season, and 47 straight wins in his career, the longest in the NCAA. This fall marked Cox's eighth of the season.

The Tigers won four out of their first fave matches against the Eagles, including Redshirt senior Alan Waters' 24th win of the season after defeating No. 14 David Terao 5-0. Zach Synon and Lavion Mayes, both redshirt sophomores, defeated their opponents 2-1 and 3-1, respectively.

Redshirt junior Le'Roy Barnes improved his record for this season to 16-6 after defeating Tom Page in an 11-4 decision.

American claimed the 157 pound match, with John Boyle defeating No. 9 Joey Lavallee in a 3-2 decision, but Mikey England defeated Brad Mutchnik 14-3 major decision, with the first bonus points victory for the Tigers of the afternoon.

Johnny Eblen, redshirt senior, also recorded a major decision in his 12-2 defeat of Nick Carey, and redshirt freshman Willie Miklus recorded his own major decision going 13-3 at 184 pounds.

The Tigers took the last weight class, heavyweight, also by a major decision with redshirt senior Devin Mellon's 13-1 defeat of American's Chris McDermand.

This defeat of American means that Mizzou moves onto the 2015 NWCA National Duals Finals February 21 and 22 at the University of Iowa. The eight regional winners of the NWCA will be reseeded after the release of the next USA Today/ NWCA Division I Coaches' Poll.

Match-By-Match Results vs. American

125: No. 1 Alan Waters (M) def. No. 17 David Terao (A) by 5-0 decision

133: Zach Synon (M) def. Josh Terao (A) by 2-1 decision

141: No. 5 Lavion Mayes (M) def. Michael Sprague (A) by 3-1 decision

149: Le'Roy Barnes (M) def. Tom Page (A) by 11-4 decision

157: John Boyle (A) def. No. 9 Joey Lavallee (M) by 3-2 decision

165: Mikey England (M) def. Brad Mutchnik (A) by 14-3 major decision

174: No. 4 Johnny Eblen (M) def. Nick Carey (A) by 12-2 major decision

184: No. 9 Willie Miklus (M) def. Jeric Kasvnic (A) by 13-5 major decision

197: No. 1 J'den Cox (M) def. Brett Dempsey (A) by fall (5:11)

HWT: No. 11 Devin Mellon (M) def. Chris McDermand (A) by 13-1 major decision