Mizzou Wrestling Falls to Central Michigan

5 years 5 months 1 week ago Sunday, January 20 2013 Jan 20, 2013 Sunday, January 20, 2013 6:51:32 PM CST January 20, 2013 in Tiger Talk
Source: Tony Randazzo - Press Release

COLUMBIA -- The sixth-ranked Mizzou wrestling team lost a hard-fought bout to MAC foe and 11th-ranked Central Michigan, 17-16, on Sunday afternoon inside the Hearnes Center. Mizzou earned wins at 133 pounds, 149 pounds, 174 pounds, 184 pounds and heavyweight. The loss for the Tigers is their first in a dual meet this season, snapping an eight-match win streak.

Starting at 125 pounds, Boomer Boyd grappled with ninth-ranked Christian Cullinan and fell behind early in the first period after a takedown and a two-point nearfall as Cullinan took a 4-0 lead and more than two minutes of riding time into the second period. Cullinan added six more points in the second period and then added the riding time point to take the opening bout, 11-0.

At 133 pounds, one of the premier bouts of the day took place as Mizzou seventh-ranked Nathan McCormick took on eighth-ranked Scotti Sentes. McCormick got a key takedown early in the first frame, pulling Sentes back onto the mat before taking him down. He added 1:44 of riding time and took a 2-0 lead into the second period. The second period saw no scoring, setting up a crucial third period. Sentes chose to start the final frame down and McCormick immediately tallied a three-point nearfall, extending his lead to 5-0. He added a stalling point and cut Sentes to try and take him down for a major decision, but couldn't do it, but he took a 7-1 win, pulling the Tigers within one point in the team competition at 4-3.

At 141 pounds, Mizzou's Eric Wilson took on Scott Mattingly. The first period was scoreless Mattingly started down in the second period and scored a two-point reversal less than a minute into the frame. Wilson earned a point on a technical violation and then escaped to tie the bout at 2-2. ButMattingly registered a takedown late in the second to reopen a two-point edge at 4-2 through two. Wilson started the third period down and scored an escape at the 1:15 mark, making in 4-3. Wilson nearly got a takedown late in the match but fell just short, losing the bout, 4-3. Headed to 149 pounds, CMW held a 7-3 lead over Mizzou.

Moving to 149pounds, No. 15 Drake Houdashelt took on CMU's Donnie Corby. Houdashelt scored a pair on a double-legged takedown with 30 secondsremaining in the first but Corby scored a one-point escape, sending the bout to the second period with Houdashelt on top, 2-1. In the second frame, Houdashelt started down and scored a two-point reversal and nearly pinned Corby for a three-point nearfall, taking a 7-1 lead. Trying to get the major decision, Houdashelt cut Corby in the third period for a one-point escape but couldn't take him down in the last 1:30 but still claimed an 8-2 win after getting the riding time point. CMU led through the first four bouts, 7-6.

Kyle Bradley, ranked 20th nationally, took on CMU's Lucas Smith at 157. Bradley got on the board first with a trip takedown in the first. Smith scored a two-point reversal 20 seconds after the takedown but Bradley escaped to regain a 3-2 lead and it stayed that way headed into the second period. Bradley started down in the second and earned a hard-fought escape late in the frame and took a 4-2 lead into the third. Smith earned an escape and took the riding point time to send the bout to extra time, knotted at 4-4. After neither wrestler could get the sudden victory, Bradley chose down and couldn't escape sending it to another period and Smith scored a two-point reversal to clinch the match at 6-5, giving CMU a 10-6 lead through the first five bouts.

Trailing heading into the final five bouts, 10th-ranked Zach Toal took on Mike Ottinger. After a scoreless first period, Ottinger tallied an escape and a takedown before a quick escape from Toal at the end of the period as Ottinger took a 3-2 lead into the final frame. But Toal quickly flipped the script with a takedown a minute in as he gained a 4-3 lead. Ottinger escaped with 30 seconds remaining and that send the bout to a sudden victory period and Ottinger scored a takedown to take the bout, 6-4, as CMU led through six bouts, 13-6.

At 174 pound, Todd Porter took on Craig Kelliher. Porter scored an early takedown to take control of the bout which ended up being the deciding score in a 2-0 win. That cut the CMU lead to 13-9 headed to 184 pounds.

Sixth-ranked Mike Larson took on second-ranked Bill Bennett at 184 pounds and surrendered a quick takedown, falling behind, 2-0, after the first period. Bennett chose down to start the second frame and scored two more quick points to take a 4-0 lead. After Larson started down, Bennett scored a two-point nearfall to take a 6-0 lead and then Larson was tagged for stalling and the riding time gave Bennett an 8-0 major decision, giving CMU a 17-9 lead heading to the final two bouts. The stalling call proved to be a major point in favor for CMU, which eventually won the dual for them.

No. 11 Brett Haynes took on Jackson Lewis at 184 pounds and Haynes quickly took a 2-0 lead but needed bonus points to keep the Tigers in the match. He then turned his takedown into a three-point nearfall and then added more points to take a 9-0 lead and added nearly four minutes of riding time to take the major decision to pull the team score to 17-13.

Needing bonuspoints in the heavyweight bout, top-ranked Dom Bradley was set to take on sixth-ranked Jarod Trice in a deciding match as Bradley needed a major decision to tie the match and either a technical fall or a pin to win the match for Mizzou. The two each tallied an escape each in the first three periods, sending the bout to extra time tied at 1-1. After neither wrestler scored in the sudden victory period, Bradley chose down and escaped with 12 seconds left in the frame. Trice then started down at the start of the next period and Bradley rode him out and added a caution point for the 3-1 win. But it wasn't enough as Mizzou fell a point short in the team competition.

The Tigers are back on the road next weekend for three duals against Eastern Michigan, Northern Illinois, and Northern Iowa.

More News

Grid
List

UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
(CNN) -- A suspect who had once filed a defamation suit against the Capital Gazette newspaper , is accused of... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 5:06:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican opponents of Missouri's Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill are criticizing her wealth as she makes a... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 4:21:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:19:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in Coverage From Callaway

Gas prices are expected to increase Fourth of July week
Gas prices are expected to increase Fourth of July week
COLUMBIA - Fourth of July travels may be a little more expensive this coming week. According to Gasbuddy, a smartphone... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 6:33:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 79°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
8am 82°
9am 84°
10am 88°
11am 90°