Mizzou wrestling hires new Associate Head Coach

COLUMBIA - Mizzou Wrestling head coach Brian Smith has hired a new Associate Head Coach for the program.

Purdue University's Tyrel Todd will be the new Associate Head Coach, per a press release from the program.

"When looking for new members of your coaching staff, it's always important to find and identify people who fit your culture and embody what your program is all about," Coach Smith said. "For me, Tyrel is a perfect fit for Tiger Style and brings the type of work ethic that I know will translate well to the type of wrestlers that we have in the room every day."

Todd spent five years at Purdue, starting with the 2014-2015 season. In four seasons, Todd helped the Boilermakers get to 27 NCAA Championship qualifiers and 24 Big Ten Championship placewinners.

"This is a very exciting opportunity for me to work with Coach Smith and his outstanding staff," Todd said. "I have known Coach Smith since my recruitment by Missouri in high school. I believe in a strong team community that is committed to excellence. I am fired up to put on the stripes, go Tigers."

Todd also competed at the collegiate level, earning All-America honors three times at Michigan and in turn getting a 2009 Big Ten Championship during his senior year.