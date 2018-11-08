Mizzou Wrestling Holds Annual Black and Gold Match

612 fans showed up to see the top ranked Mizzou wrestling team host their annual Black and Gold match at the Hearnes Center on Sunday before the regular season begins in November. Almost every wrestler had their chance as there were 24 matches on only two mats.

Alan Waters turned some heads when he beat Boomer Boyd with an 18-3 technical fall. Brent Haynes did well in his match against 197-pounder Ryan Robinson which was also by technical fall, 15-0. The only fall of the day was by Zach Toal who pinned 165-pounder Jordan Gagliano.

On Mat 1, Redshirt Freshman Drake Houdshelt and Nathan McCormick both were undefeated. Mccormick began with an 8-2 decision in a victory over Mike Schmidt. Then he beat Simon Kitzis 10-2. Houdshelt beat Nick Gregoris 3-2 and Austin Linsday 10-1. Gregoris' day was not all bad though, he was the victor in a 1-0 decision over Lindsay with a second period escape.

Other notable matches were Kyle Bradley's victory over Kellen Bounous, 9-1. Seniors Dorian Henderson beat Patrick Wright with Henderson scoring off a takedown with 30 seconds left, giving him the 4-2 win. Mike Larson beat Clarence Neely with a third period take down, 5-2.

Redshirt freshman Devin Mellon beat Jake Glore 4-2 in the only heavyweight match of the day.

On Mat 2, Robinson beat Justin Heberlie 6-1. Freshman Denny Kleinschrodt beat Taylor Ronan 8-0. Brandon Rice beat Harold Ritchie 5-3. Trevor Wiest beat Espen Conley with three takedowns to record a 7-5 win. Gary Lindsay beat TJ Parker 3-2. Cody Johnston defeated Ty Prazma 12-3. Todd Porter beat Dustin Williams 6-1. Jake Cyr had three take downs to beat Brandon Rice 8-1. Jacob Gaurrant beat Gary Lindsay 2-1.

The regular season begins Sunday Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. against Purdue University at the Hearnes Center. Both teams are ranked in the top 25.