Mizzou Wrestling moves to 18-0 with win over Northern Iowa

COLUMBIA - Mizzou Wrestling kept their undefeated record intact on Saturday night, with a 33-6 victory over MAC-foe Northern Iowa at the Hearnes Center. The Tigers (18-0, 6-0 MAC) also tied an all-time program record for wins in a season (18).

Mizzou won eight of the 10 matches against the Panthers, with bonus points coming in six of those victories.

The Tigers opened the dual with redshirt Senior Alan Waters taking a 10-1 Major Decision at 125 pounds, followed by redshirt Sophomore Zach Synon posting a 6-0 Decision shutout at 133 pounds.

At 141 pounds, redshirt Sophomore Lavion Mayes claimed a 12-4 Major Decision victory, while at 149, redshirt Senior Drake Houdashelt dominated his way a 17-2 Technical Fall to continue the shutout over Northern Iowa. Sophomore Joey Lavallee brought home a 2-0 Decision at 157 pounds to put Mizzou up 19-0 at the intermission.

Following the break, Northern Iowa got on the scoreboard with Cooper Moore taking a 4-3 Decision over redshirt Senior Mikey England.

Mizzou responded with redshirt Senior Johnny Eblen winning a 9-1 Major Decision at 174 pounds, with redshirt Freshman Willie Minkus following up with a Pin at 184 pounds in just 24 seconds.

Sophmore J'Den Cox extended his winning streak to 44 straight matches with a 16-4 Major Decision at 197 pounds, the longest winning streak in the NCAA. UNI finished the dual with Blaize Cabell taking a 3-1 Decision over redshirt Senior Devin Mellon.

The Tigers will be back on the mats Friday when they visit Buffalo.

Match-by-Match Results vs. Northern Iowa

125: No. 1 Alan Waters (MO) def. No. 6 Dylan Peters (UNI) via 10-1 Major Decision

133: Zach Synon (MO) def. Leighton Gaul (UNI) via 6-0 Decision

141: No. 6 Lavion Mayes (MO) def. Jake Hodges (UNI) via 12-4 Major Decision

149: No. 1 Drake Houdashelt (MO) def. Tyler Patten (UNI) via 17-2 Technical Fall (7:00)

157: No. 10 Joey Lavallee (MO) def. Jarrett Jensen (UNI) via 2-0 Decision

165: No. 12 Cooper Moore (UNI) def. Mikey England (MO) via 4-3 Decision

174: No. 4 Johnny Eblen (MO) def. Curt Maas (UNI) via 9-1 Major Decision

184: No. 9 Willie Miklus (MO) def. Cody Caldwell (UNI) via Fall (0:24)

197: No. 1 J'Den Cox (MO) def. Basil Minto (UNI) via Major Decision 16-4

HWT: No. 11 Blaize Cabell (UNI) def. No. 10 Devin Mellon (MO) via 3-1 Decision