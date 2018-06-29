Mizzou Wrestling's Mayes named MAC Wrestler of the Week

COLUMBIA - Missouri wrestler Lavion Mayes has been named Mid-American Conference Wrestler of the Week for January 19-25.

The redshirt sophomore from Mascoutah, Illinois won both of his matches this weekend in the Tigers' two duel victories over No. 7 Oklahoma State and MAC-foe Northern Illinois. Mayes' victories improved his overall record on the season to 24-1, and he is currently ranked No. 6 in the 141-pound weight class.

This is the fifth time a Mizzou wrestler has taken home MAC Wrestler of the Week honors so far in the 2014-15 season, as sophomore J'den Cox has won the award twice and redshirt seniors Alan Waters and Drake Houdashelt have each won once.

The No. 3 Tigers will look to stay unbeaten on the season when they continue their homestand at the Hearnes Center with a conference duel Saturday at 7 p.m. against Northern Iowa.