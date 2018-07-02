Mizzou Wrestling Takes Home Five Titles at Joe Parisi Open

SAINT CHARLES, MO -- The Missouri Wrestling team took to the mats on Saturday at the Joe Parisi Open and made some noise against some of the top teams in the nation. In an open that featured six Division I-schools and 28 universities, the Tiger grapplers found their way into nine of the 10 finals matches. A total of 12 wrestlers placed in their brackets, with fivetaking first.



No. 4-ranked Alan Waters remained undefeated on the season by winning his five matches. Waters flew through his first three rounds, pinning his way through each of them. The sophomore accumulated three wins-by-fall in a total of four minutes and 39 seconds. He then defeated fellow Mizzou teammate Boomer Boyd in the semifinal round by major decision, 14-3, to advance to the finals versus Oklahoma State's Jarrod Patterson. Waters and Patterson hung with each other until the third, when Waters broke away to a 7-2 victory and the 125-pound title.



The 133-pound championship was nearly a duplication of the 125-pound title. Senior Nathan McCormick went up against Jon Morrison of Oklahoma State, and once again the title match was decided in the third period. McCormick was down 3-2 with under a minute remaining, and the No. 8-ranked grappler took down Morrison for two points and the lead, whicheventually would be the final score, 4-3.



At 141, the Tigers sent two wrestlers to the final match of the day. Senior Eric Wilson and redshirt freshman Trevor Jauch took to the mat after a long day of wrestling, and Jauch came out on top. Jauch is 11-0 on the year after winning the 141-pound bracket at the UCM open last Sunday.



Mizzou also won in the 197-pound and heavyweight brackets. No. 5 Brent Haynes held a one-point lead until the final whistle for a 3-1 decision with riding time over Kyle Reid from McKendree University. Haynes took first in his bracket after five straight decisions. He is now 8-0 on the year. Dom Bradley also improves to 8-0 after three pins and two decisions. Bradley defeated Oklahoma's Austin Marsden 3-2 in a highly physical final bout.



Sophomore 149-wrestler Drake Houdashelt dropped his finals match against the No. 1-ranked Jordan Olivar from Oklahoma State. Senior Todd Porter and Junior Zach Toal also finished as runner-up in their brackets, both losing to Oklahoma State wrestlers. Of the 10 brackets, Mizzou won five, Oklahoma State won four, and Oklahoma won one at 184 pounds. The Tigers will face off against their former Big 12 rivals this season at the Hearnes Center, with the Cowboys on Friday, February 1st, and the Sooners on the 2nd.



The Tigers return to action next Saturday with two duals against Stanford and South Dakota State at the Hearnes.