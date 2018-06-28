Mizzou Wrestling Wins MAC Title

No. 5-ranked Missouri wrestling defeated Northern Illinois 26-14 Sunday afternoon to become the Mid-American Conference Regular Season Champions for the second consecutive year.

The Tigers finished their MAC dual schedule with an 8-0 record.

Redshirt junior Lavion Mayes is off to the best start in his career (22-0) after he scored off an escape with 10 seconds left in the third period. Mayes was tied with Gabe Morse at 4-4, but he earned a 5-4 major decision.

After trailing 4-0, Tiger redshirt senior Blaise Butler got the first win for Missouri after pinning Trace Englekes in the first period. Redshirt senior Cody Johnston follwed with another pin against Quinton Rosser with 3:51 in the second period.

Junior 197-pounder J'den Cox improved to 22-1 (12-1 duals) after a 15-1 major decision (his fourth of the season), defeating No. 16-ranked Shawn Scott. That put Mizzou up 16-4.

The Tigers closed the match 26-14 when redshirt senior Le'Roy Barnes earned an 11-2 major decision over Andrew Morse.

The Tigers will finish the regular season with two duals on the road. Mizzou will wrestle Appalachian State on Friday, Feb. 12 at 5:30 p.m. followed by Mizzou's final match-up against No. 3 ranked and undefeated North Carolina State on Sunday, Feb. 14 at 1 p.m.