MKT Trail nominated for best urban trail

COLUMBIA - USA Today recognized the MKT Trail as a nominee for the best urban trail.

According to USA Today's article, the trail is one of 20 nominated by a panel of travel and outdoor recreation experts. As of Monday night, MKT ranked number one.

The paper also mentions "Voices from the Past," a guided tour people can download on their smartphones to learn about the benches on the path.

Other trails nominated include places like Minneapolis, Colorado and Manhattan.

You can check out other nominees on USA Today's website, along with casting your vote for the MKT.