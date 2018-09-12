Mo. AG Candidate Martin Runs Ad Against Affordable Care Act

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Although the Supreme Court upheld most of the federal health care law, Missouri attorney general candidate Ed Martin is vowing "to do whatever it takes to stop Obamacare."

Martin's campaign says he is running TV ads in the Springfield and Kansas City markets in which he pledges to fight the health care law, which requires most Americans to have insurance or pay a tax penalty beginning in 2014.

Martin, a St. Louis attorney, is one of two Republicans seeking to challenge Democratic Attorney General Chris Koster.

Koster did not join attorneys general in other states who filed suit against the health care law. But Koster did file court documents suggesting the insurance mandate violated the constitution.

He also suggested several scenarios under which health care law could be upheld.