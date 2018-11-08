Mo. AG Candidates Bring Different Approaches

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Republicans are looking to break nearly 20 years of Democratic control of the state's attorney general office.

Democrats have held the office since 1993.

Republican Ed Martin of St. Louis contends the attorney general needs to be a legal leader who advocates for the rule of law, and he's pledging to implement a strategy for resisting the federal health care law within a minute of taking office. Martin served as chief of staff to Republican Gov. Matt Blunt.

Democratic Attorney General Chris Koster took office in 2009 and is seeking a second term. He calls the office Missouri's top law enforcement job and has highlighted his own prosecutorial background and public safety issues.

The attorney general defends state laws and policies, helps county prosecutors and pursues consumer fraud cases.