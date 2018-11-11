Mo. AG Gets Restraining Order Against Towing Firm

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Attorney General Chris Koster says his office has obtained a temporary restraining order against a Kansas City towing company that he says was gouging customers in the aftermath of the Joplin tornado.

Koster says Independence Tow & Recovery Inc. was towing semi-tractors and trailers that had been damaged by the May 22 tornado, then demanding pay greatly higher than fair market price in the area. He says in some instances vehicles were being towed without authorization from owners.

The court order prohibits the towing company from doing business in Joplin, disposing of or moving any of the vehicles towed without permission, and disposing any documents related to the towing.

Koster says his office will aggressively pursue businesses that engage in similar behavior.