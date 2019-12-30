Mo. AG Koster Reports Raising More Than $890,000

JEFFERSON CITY - Democratic Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster reports raising more than $890,000 for his re-election campaign during the past three months.

Koster's campaign reported Wednesday that it now has $2 million in his campaign bank account. Campaigns must report their fundraising activities since January by Monday.

Koster's campaign officials say fundraising has been strong, which shows he has momentum heading into the fall campaign.

Ed Martin, an aide to former Gov. Matt Blunt, and rural Livingston County prosecutor Adam Warren are competing in the August Republican primary for the chance to challenge Koster.