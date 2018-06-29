Mo. AG: Supreme Court Won't Rule on Nicklasson Execution Before Wed. Morning

JEFFERSON CITY - The US Supreme Court has told Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster's office that the court will not issue a ruling regarding the scheduled execution of Allen Nicklasson before 8 a.m. CT Wednesday.

Nicklasson is still scheduled to die by lethal injection at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

In a press release from Koster's press secretary, Nanci Gonder, she wrote that the office will update media when a ruling is issued.

Nicklasson had been scheduled to die Monday for the 1994 murder of businessman Richard Drummond along Interstate 70 in mid-Missouri. However, a three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted a stay on Monday.

The full appeals court declined to take up the case, prompting Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster to appeal the stay to the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday evening.