Mo. AG Wants Clarification on Contraception Ruling

JEFFERSON CITY - Attorney General Chris Koster wants some clarification from a federal judge who struck down a Missouri law exempting moral objectors from mandatory birth control insurance coverage.

Koster's office released a statement Thursday saying the ruling earlier this month has created uncertainties for insurers and individuals. He wants the judge to clarify the intended scope of the decision.

Koster released his statement the same day that House Speaker Tim Jones filed a resolution urging the attorney general to appeal the case.

Last year, the Republican-led Legislature overrode a veto by Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon to enact a law requiring insurers to issue policies without contraception coverage if individuals or employers say it violates their "moral, ethical or religious beliefs."

A judge ruled that it conflicted with a federal requirement for contraception coverage.