Mo. Agencies Announce Trash Can Decorating Contest

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri students are battling litter with creativity.

Students in kindergarten through eighth grade are invited to decorate 30-gallon trash cans as part of the "Yes You CAN Make Missouri Litter-Free" contest. The annual competition is sponsored by Missouri's departments of conservation and transportation.

School groups must submit a completed entry form online and up to three photos by March 14.

Prices of $200 are awarded to the sponsoring schools of first-place winners from each competition category. All first-place winners are then eligible for $600 grand prize.