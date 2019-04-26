Mo. Agencies Announce Trash Can Decorating Contest

5 years 4 months 5 days ago Friday, December 20 2013 Dec 20, 2013 Friday, December 20, 2013 3:12:00 AM CST December 20, 2013 in News
By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri students are battling litter with creativity.

Students in kindergarten through eighth grade are invited to decorate 30-gallon trash cans as part of the "Yes You CAN Make Missouri Litter-Free" contest. The annual competition is sponsored by Missouri's departments of conservation and transportation.

School groups must submit a completed entry form online and up to three photos by March 14.

Prices of $200 are awarded to the sponsoring schools of first-place winners from each competition category. All first-place winners are then eligible for $600 grand prize.

 

