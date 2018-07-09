Mo. Agency Updates Guidance for Student Transfers

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri education officials have updated their guidance for local schools dealing with the transfer of students from unaccredited districts.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education says school districts should post on their websites a student transfer application, details about the admissions process and the current number of available slots in each grade level. That applies only for schools in the same or neighboring county as an unaccredited district.

Missouri currently has three unaccredited school districts - Kansas City and the suburban St. Louis districts of Normandy and Riverview Gardens.

Earlier this month, the Missouri Supreme Court upheld a 1993 state law requiring unaccredited school districts to pay for students to attend other nearby schools.