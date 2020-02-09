Mo. Anti-Government Newsletter Publisher Gets 30 Years

UNION (AP) - The eastern Missouri publisher of an anti-government newsletter who was shot by state troopers after pulling a gun has been sentenced to a 30-year prison term by a judge he likened to a terrorist.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 47-year-old Jeffrey Weinhaus called the judge who sentenced him Monday in Franklin County "a black-robed terrorist, an enemy combatant no different than Osama bin Laden."

A jury convicted Weinhaus last month of charges of assaulting a law enforcement officer, armed criminal action and illegal morphine possession, as well as a marijuana misdemeanor.

Authorities say Weinhaus pulled a gun on Missouri state troopers serving him with an arrest warrant when the officers shot him in in the chest, neck and head.

Weinhaus's attorney says his client plans to appeal.