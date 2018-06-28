Mo. Appeals Court: Red-Light Camera Laws Invalid

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The future of red-light cameras in Missouri communities could be in jeopardy after a state appeals court panel ruled that most municipal ordinances governing the cameras are not enforceable.

A Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District panel said Tuesday that Ellisville's red-light ordinance conflicts with state statutes governing moving violations and assessing points against drivers.

Although the town's ordinance considers red-light violations caught by the cameras as non-moving, the judges said running a red light is clearly a moving violation under state law.

An attorney for four couples who challenged Ellisville's ordinance says the ruling has broad implications statewide. A lawyer representing the company that operates the red-light cameras disagrees with the court's decision and predicts the matter will ultimately be decided by the Missouri Supreme Court.