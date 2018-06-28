Mo. Attorney General Asks Supreme Court to Move Forward With Executions

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster is urging the state Supreme Court to move forward with executions for several condemned killers who have exhausted all but last-ditch appeals.

Koster filed a motion on Thursday asking the Missouri Supreme Court to set execution dates for nine men. The motion also questioned why the court has yet to schedule executions for 10 others whose execution dates were previously requested.

Koster says Supreme Court justices need to either schedule executions or explain why they refuse to do so.

Missouri's next execution will apparently use a new process. Previously, the state used a three-drug protocol. But a shortage of one of those drugs, sodium thiopental, has prompted the state to go to a single-drug method. The Corrections Department confirmed the protocol change on Friday.