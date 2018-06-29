Mo. Attorney General Investigating Propane Prices

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri attorney general's office will investigate rising propane prices and a possible shortage of the gas.



Attorney General Chris Koster said Monday he has received many complaints of prices topping $5 per gallon. Republican Sen. Mike Parson, of Bolivar, had called on Koster to investigate the issue to make sure companies aren't price-gouging.



The Missouri Propane Gas Association says the rising costs are caused by higher exports and increased domestic demand due to colder weather and large crop yields. Propane is used to heat homes and to dry crops after a harvest.



Koster says his office is working with nine other Midwest states in its investigation. Parson introduced a Senate resolution Monday asking the Department of Justice to also investigate the issue.