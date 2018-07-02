MO Attorney General plans to fight chicken and egg regulations in court

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Some might muse, which came first: the chicken or the lawsuit. Missouri Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley said he's going to the U.S. Supreme Court over a California law that prohibits the sale of eggs from chickens that are not raised in accordance with strict space requirements. California voters in 2008 passed a ballot initiative outlining space requirements for chickens. In 2010, legislators expanded the law to ban the sale of eggs from hens that were not raised in compliance with the standard.