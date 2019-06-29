Mo. Audit Finds Transportation Districts Could Owe Millions
COLUMBIA - Certain transportation development districts in the Columbia area have not reported their finances properly or did not report them in time.
The districts are allowed to levy special sales taxes to finance road and bridge improvements, yet 49 of 176 failed to report their finances to state auditor Tom Schweich. State law allows fines of $500 a day, and Schweich said that could have totaled almost $17 million as of last February.
The districts are usually located in major shopping centers and gather money from shoppers to help with the transportation projects.
