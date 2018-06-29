Mo. Audit Questions Use of Some Federal Money

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Auditor Tom Schweich (schwyk) has released a report questioning how federal money is spent by state government in several programs.

The auditor's office compiles a report each year tracking the state's spending of federal money. Missouri used $14.2 billion in federal funds during the 2011 budget year, which includes about $1.8 billion of stimulus money. Both are lower than what was spent in the 2010 budget year.

The audit released Friday says at least $670,000 for utility assistance was misused by a provider. It also questioned some costs for Missouri's unemployment system and the inclusion of expenses such as foster care and education scholarships in an assistance program. The Department of Social Services said in a written response it disagreed with the auditor's finding for the assistance program.