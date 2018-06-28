Mo. Auditor Finance Division Holds Back Records

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Auditor Tom Schweich(shweyk) says the state's banking regulator is refusing to release documents from its examinations of the state's financial institutions.



The finding was part of an audit Schweich released Tuesday. The auditor says his office needs those records to determine whether the state's banking regulators are doing their job correctly.



Financial institutions department spokesman Travis Ford says state law bars the division from showing anyone the banking records. He says the documents could reveal the financial condition of the banks.



Schweich says the state law makes an exception for officials like the auditor. He says his office will do another audit of the Finance Division and will issue subpoenas for the banking records.