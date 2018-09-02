Mo. Auditor Gives Medicaid Fraud Unit Top Rating

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri state auditor has given top marks to the Medicaid fraud control unit in the attorney general's office.

Auditor Tom Schweich rated the unit "excellent" for the areas covered by his review.

The Medicaid fraud control unit investigates and prosecutes fraud by health care providers and reviews complaints of abuse or neglect of nursing home residents. It was created in 1994.

The top grade was only the second awarded by Schweich's office since it adopted a new rating system this year.