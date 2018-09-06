Mo. Auditor Starts Re-Election Year with $662,000

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Auditor Tom Schweich started his re-election year with more than $662,000 in his campaign bank account.

The Republican state auditor reported adding nearly $239,000 for his campaign during the last three months of 2013. Schweich's campaign spent about $81,000 from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31.

Campaign finance reports are due Wednesday with the Missouri Ethics Commission.

The only Democrat who has announced plans to challenge Schweich is state House member Jay Swearingen, of Kansas City. He has not yet filed his campaign finance report for the last quarter of 2013.