Mo. Auditor to Review Education Agency Contract

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) -- The Missouri auditor's office will review how state education officials awarded a contract to a consulting firm to suggest ways to improve schools in Kansas City and other unaccredited districts.

The Cities for Education Entrepreneurship Trust was hired last year and presented its proposal this week to the State Board of Education.

Some legislators and community groups leveled criticism after emails raised questions about the bidding process. One complaint was that CEE-Trust's bid was nearly three times higher than that of a competitor.

Deputy State Auditor Harry Otto said Wednesday the office decided a limited review was warranted based on documentation provided by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The auditor requested documents in December.

Education Commissioner Chris Nicastro says the department welcomes an objective review and will cooperate fully.