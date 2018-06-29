Mo. Bill Allows Return of Printed State Manual

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri's official state manual has been banished to the Internet for the past few years. But it could make a return to print.

The Legislature has sent the governor a bill that would let the secretary of state's office share the electronic publication with a nonprofit organization, which would then print it and distribute to the public.

Known as the "Blue Book," the Official Manual of the State of Missouri contains information about public officials, state agencies, local governments, elections, political parties and various other things.

It had been printed every two years until a 2010 law barred its continued paper publication. The intent was to save about $1.7 million in costs.

This year's legislation says the nonprofit organization could sell the manuals.