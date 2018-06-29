Mo. Bill Leaves Juveniles off Sex Offender Site

JEFFERSON CITY - People convicted of committing sexual crimes when they're 17 or younger would not appear on Missouri's public website of sex offenders under legislation heading to Gov. Jay Nixon.

Lawmakers gave the measure final approval Friday.

The names of such offenders would still be included on the state's official sex offender registry - but only law enforcement officials would have access to the registry. Juvenile offenders eventually could be removed from that registry through a court order.

The legislation would also let local law enforcement access the Department of Corrections' GPS monitoring logs of sex offenders who are out on conditional release.